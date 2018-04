Seeley: Minnesota sees two days of record snowfall across the state

It's not often Minnesota sees two consecutive days of record snowfall across the entire state. But that's what we got with the so-called Dayton's Monkey Storm of 2018.

Climatologist and University of Minnesota professor Emeritus Mark Seeley joined MPR's Cathy Wurzer to talk about our crazy week in weather.

