Cornbread Harris turns 91

What many consider Minnesota's first rock and roll record, the Augie Garcia Quintet's "Hi Yo Silver," featured James "Cornbread" Harris on piano when it was recorded in 1955. Harris turns 91 today. He still performs regularly and tonight he'll be playing at a birthday party in his honor at the Grand Cafe in Minneapolis. Last year, Harris stopped by our studios and spoke with Tom Weber and Andrea Swensson. While he was here he played a song called "Cool Rider." Harris says he wrote it about the aspirations he had for his son who would become the highly successful record producer Jimmy Jam Harris.