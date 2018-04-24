Protection for the steel industry is as old as America

Steelworkers leave a plant at the end of their shift in Bethlehem, Pa., in 1947. Employment in the industry has declined by 80 percent from its peak six decades ago, according to author Douglas Irwin.
Steelworkers leave a plant at the end of their shift in Bethlehem, Pa., in 1947. Employment in the industry has declined by 80 percent from its peak six decades ago, according to author Douglas Irwin. 