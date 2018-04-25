Sheriff: Double-murder suspect to face justice in Minnesota after Fla.

Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn. South Padre Island Police Department via AP

A woman suspected of killing her husband in Minnesota and later a woman in Florida will be extradited to Florida first to face charges there.

Lois Riess is a suspect in the shooting death of her husband near Blooming Prairie, Minn., in March. Dodge County authorities kicked off a hunt for her that stretched into Florida and finally into Texas, where she was arrested by federal marshals on South Padre Island last week.

She has been charged with the shooting death of Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Myers, Fla., found dead on April 9. Authorities think she may have been killed because she resembled Riess, who may have stolen her identity.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said Wednesday that investigators are still waiting for forensic test results from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He said Riess could face murder and felony theft charges in Minnesota when her Florida case is resolved.