Are all Democrats liberal elites and are all Republicans rich?

When we hear "Democrat" or "Republican," certain labels come to mind: Democrats are "lefties," God-hating, welfare-loving, socialists. Republicans are racist, sexist, and anti-government. But how accurate are these stereotypes?
Host Kerri Miller spoke with four guests about how stereotypes are unhelpful to open political conversations.
Guests:
• Joaquin Munoz, Better Angels citizen moderator.
• Eddie Glaude, professor of religion and African American studies at Princeton.
• Shana Gadarian, associate professor of political science at Syracuse University.
• Liz Mair, Republican strategist.
