Photos: Smoke, tension and evacuations follow Superior refinery fire

Authorities said a tank of crude oil or asphalt exploded at the Husky Engery refinery in Superior Thursday, prompting them to order the evacuation of a three-mile radius around the refinery, as well as a 10-mile corridor south of it in the smoke's path.

The fire started after the blast and explosions could be heard throughout the afternoon as firefighters backed away from the scene. Authorities were weighing what to do about asphalt burning at the plant, but by early evening, the fire was put out.