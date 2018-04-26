Photos: Smoke, tension and evacuations follow Superior refinery fire


1 A large fireball erupts during a series of fires and explosions at the Husky Energy refinery. 
2 A black liquid pours from a ruptured tank, seen from the air Thursday morning. 
3 The large plumes of black smoke rising from the oil refinery were a magnet for people looking to record the smoke and flames. Two men walk away after capturing images of the smoke plume with their phones. 
4 Explosions continue into the afternoon. 
5 Superior police officer Patrick Deignan (right) talks to Connie Jackson (left) and Gene McGillis (center) about evacuating their homes on Thursday. 
6 Black smoke rises behind Superior Middle School. School officials suspended class at all public schools, and students were sent to the headquarters of Amsoil where parents waited in long lines of vehicles to pick them up. 
7 The Husky Energy refinery burns as seen from the air Thursday afternoon. 
8 A group of refinery workers evacuate the area around the site of the Husky Energy oil refinery. 
9 Black smoke rises from the site of the Husky Energy oil refinery. 
10 White smoke rising from the site of the Husky Energy oil refinery Thursday around noon can be seen from the Rose Garden in Duluth, Minn. 
11 Onlookers watch a plume of black smoke billow from the site of the Husky Energy oil refinery. 
12 The Wal-Mart in Superior closed Thursday afternoon as smoke from the nearby oil refinery continued to billow. 
13 Superior police officer Patrick Deignan goes door-to-door in a neighborhood close to the oil refinery to make sure residents are aware that they needed to evacuate. 
14 Workers from the Husky Energy oil refinery greet each other after a series of explosions at the facility forced their evacuation. 
15 Ella Gustafsson-Carlson packs her mother-in-law's walker into the back of her car while evacuating from their home that was just outside of a mile from the refinery. While Gustafsson-Carlson lives just a mile past the facility, she said she learned that things were dangerous when friends from the Dominican Republic called to ask if she was safe and she realized the loud pops she heard earlier in the morning were something serious. 
16 Black smoke from the refinery fire can be seen in a neighborhood a mile away. 
17 Black smoke rises over Superior Middle School after the school was closed and students evacuated. 
18 Sarah Hamil (right) and Terence Dalbec (left) watch black smoke billow from the site of the Husky Energy oil refinery. 
19 A series of explosions at the site of the Husky Energy oil refinery resulted in multiple injuries and evacuations for miles around the facility. 