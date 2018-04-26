Art Hounds: Yoga around the world, in photos

Andy Richter's exhibition "Snake in the Wilderness" explores the practice of yoga around the world. It runs through May 1 at the MPLS Photo Center.

Designer and photographer Justin Hickman is taken with Andy Richter's show "Serpent in the Wilderness" at the MPLS Photo Center. The exhibition explores the practice of yoga around the world, from hipster studios in American cities to its religious roots in India. The show runs through May 1.

KYMN radio host Paula Granquist is anxiously awaiting "The Northfield Experience," an immersive site-specific performance piece taking place at five different locations in Northfield. Granquist says artist Stephan Koplowitz has combined music, dance, theater and art in familiar spaces — the train depot and the cemetery, amongst others — to create works inspired by the city's past and present. Walking tours begin at The Grand Event Center; there are five tours May 4-6.

Freelance writer Will McGrath recommends attending one of Ragamala Dance Company's performances of "Body, The Shrine" this weekend at the Cowles Center for Dance in Minneapolis. Ragamala specializes in classical Indian dance called Bharatanatyam; the new piece is in celebration of the company's 25th anniversary. McGrath says he loves seeing the interplay between the virtuosic dancers and musicians. Performances run April 26-28.

Correction (April 26, 2018): The title of Andy Richter's exhibit was incorrect in an earlier version of this story.