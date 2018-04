Seeley: April temperatures go from 0 to 60

This April will be remembered with two words: cold and snowy. It's the fifth-coldest April of all time in Minnesota (the fourth-coldest in the Twin Cities).

Our monthly average temperatures were about 9 to 12 degrees lower than average.

Click on the audio player above to hear MPR News host Cathy Wurzer's conversation with climatologist Mark Seeley.