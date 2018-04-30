Vandals puncture and slash car tires in Bloomington

After a rash of vandalism to cars over the weekend, Bloomington police are asking for the public's help.

Bloomington deputy police chief Mike Hartley said the suspects slashed or punctured tires on more than 30 cars in and around the Cedar Commons apartment complex, just off of Cedar Avenue near the Mall of America.

"We don't usually have this significant [amount] of damage to property, vehicles in one area," Hartley said. "It's unfortunate for those who had to wake up and work through Sunday on a day when they should have been relaxing and enjoying the weather. They had to basically get, in some cases, four new tires for their vehicle."

Police reported they have surveillance video that shows some of the suspects. Investigators and school liaison officers are working to identify the perpetrators.

They're asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.