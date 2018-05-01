Dark-colored water coming from taps at a Mayo Clinic hospital

A crane sits on the roof of Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital during its expansion Thursday, June 14, 2012.

The Mayo Clinic is investigating mysterious instances of dark-colored tap water coming out of taps at its sprawling St. Marys hospital.

Patients and staff at the St. Marys Campus are being asked to stop drinking tap water or using ice from the ice machines.

Bottled water is being handed out to all patients and staff working there.

"The water is suitable for hand washing, but hand sanitizers are being placed in bathrooms as a precautionary measure across the hospital," said spokeswoman Sharon Theimer.

The situation is contained to the St. Marys Campus, which is a massive inpatient facility on the southwest side of Rochester.

Rochester Public Utilities said it's confident the issue is isolated to the St. Marys campus and that the city's water is safe to drink. The utility said as a precautionary measure it flushed the areas surrounding the campus and "found no discolored water."