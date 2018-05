Trampled by Turtles makes surprise appearance

Trampled by Turtles made a surprise appearance last night at the Pizza Luce in Duluth.

The show was part of the Homegrown Music Festival which is going on all week in Duluth. This is the 20th year of the festival which began as one guy's blowout 30th birthday party. Now there are dozens of local bands appearing in venues all around the city during the festival's eight-day run.