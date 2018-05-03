Animal health officials warn of deadly horse disease

A pair of horses enjoy the shade during a break in 2012, in Warren, Minn.

Animal health officials are warning Minnesota horse owners of a potentially fatal equine disease reported in neighboring states.

Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, known as EHM, is a neurological disease which can cause fever and swelling of the brain and spinal cord. Roughly one-third of horses diagnosed with EHM die from it.

Cases have been on the rise across the country since 2015. North and South Dakota have been hit with the disease recently, and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, says it could spread to here next.

EHM spreads more quickly in the spring, according to Dr. Courtney Wheeler, the Board's equine program manager.

"Horse owners are traveling to shows and rodeos, this time of year," she said. "That puts horses from all different places in close proximity, which is a perfect environment for the spread of this disease."

EHM has not spread to humans, but Wheeler says outbreaks have affected the equine economy in recent years.

There's no cure for EHM, so the best option is containment. All equine equipment and water buckets should be sterilized. Horses should be kept apart. And any animal showing signs of fever, loss of coordination, or leg weakness should be quarantined.