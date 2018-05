Cuban singer Dayme Arocena performs Thursday in Minneapolis

Cuban singer Dayme Arocena performs Thursday night at the Cultural Center in Minneapolis.

The show was originally scheduled for last November but Arocena's tour was postponed because of what she calls "unexpected changes at the U.S. Embassy in Havana."

Felix Contreras of NPR writes that she is the voice of a "visionary group of Cuban millennials who are reimagining their African roots through a lens that filters, jazz, soul and funk.

Her band will also play at St. John's University on Friday.