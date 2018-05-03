Jet Blue lands in the Twin Cities today

JetBlue's first flight arrived Thursday morning, May 3, 2018, to begin its new service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.

The low-cost airline JetBlue started serving the Twin Cities Thursday.

Airports commission spokeswoman Melissa Scovronski said the commission has been wooing the New York-based carrier for at least a decade.

"It's been a long courtship, and we're very excited," she said. "They have three daily flights to Boston and we're hoping for more in the future."

Those flights are nonstop. JetBlue will operate out of Terminal 2.

Passengers disembarked from JetBlue's first flight after it arrived Thursday morning, May 3, 2018, to begin its new service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. George Marincel | KARE 11 News

The airline said companies such as Boston Scientific and Medtronic strongly encouraged the carrier to fly the Twin Cities-Boston route.

"We've gotten a lot of support from large corporate accounts who had really wanted additional service between Boston and Minneapolis," said Jet Blue executive vice president Marty St. George. "Boston Scientific, Medtronic, a couple of other companies came to us and said, 'Listen, we would like to have more competition on this route.'"

JetBlue said it hopes to serve other destinations nonstop from the Twin Cities. The most likely candidates would be Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando.

JetBlue does not charge for carry-on bags but does charge for checked bags.

With the Twin Cities now served by all major domestic carriers, Scovronski said the commission will focus on attracting more international airlines.