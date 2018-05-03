Mayo: Hospital's discolored water traced to well

A crane sits on the roof of Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital during its expansion Thursday, June 14, 2012.

Days after discolored water began running from taps at its Saint Marys hospital campus, Mayo Clinic says the cafeteria water has been cleared for use, although there's still no drinking from the tap.

Water is being provided by Rochester Public Utilities after an investigation traced the source of contamination to the well at Saint Marys, Mayo said in a Thursday update. There have been no reports of illness or symptoms, and the water supply continues to be tested.

Initial analyses show no issues with bacterial contamination or heavy metals, Mayo added. Samples were collected and analyzed for the cafeteria first, and water there has been deemed safe to use.

Mayo said pipe systems in several campus buildings have been flushed and that the water is suitable for hand washing that should be followed by hand sanitizing.

Officials have been handing out bottled water all week as they dealt with contaminant, which they identified late Tuesday as sediment.

The situation is contained to the St. Marys campus, a massive inpatient facility on Rochester's southwest side.

Rochester Public Utilities said earlier in the week it was confident the issue was isolated to the St. Marys campus and that the city's water is safe to drink. The utility said as a precautionary measure it flushed the areas surrounding the campus and "found no discolored water."