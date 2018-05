Melvin Carter sings 'Brown-Eyed Mayor'

Folks are still talking about one standout performance at this year's MinnRoast variety show.

The fundraiser for MinnPost was held April 27 at the State Theater in Minneapolis.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter stole the show. He played the piano and sang his own rewrite of Van Morrison's "Brown-Eyed Girl." Carter turned it into a humorous take on what it's like to be the first person of color elected mayor of St. Paul.