Politics Friday with candidate and Rep. Erin Murphy and Sen. Roger Chamberlain

Rep. Erin Murphy sits for a portrait. Evan Frost | MPR News

First up: The race to be Minnesota's next governor is in full swing. Delegates to the state's political conventions will meet in early June — the Republicans in Duluth, the DFLers in Rochester — to endorse a candidate. In advance of those conventions, we're talking with the leading candidates.

Sen. Roger Chamberlain Jeffrey Thompson | MPR News 2012

Today, that's DFL state representative Erin Murphy.

Then: Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, talked about the Republican tax bill rolled out this week. Sen. Chamberlain is the chair of the Senate tax committee.

And finally: MPR reporters Tim Pugmire and Brian Bakst joined the program for a look back at a busy week at the Minnesota Capitol.

