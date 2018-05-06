Minnesota Medical Association aims to address discrimination against LGBTQ patients

The Minnesota Medical Association, the state's largest physician organization, is holding two events this month to raise awareness of the need to improve health care for LGBTQ people.

Medical clinics are not always inclusive and welcoming when it comes to people in the LGBTQ community, said Dr. Chris Reif, family medicine director of clinical services at Community University Health Care Clinic, and co-chair of the MMA's Health Equity Advisory Group.

"When people arrive at the clinic, when they walk into the waiting room, when they talk to the front desk or even when they get into the back and see the provider, often times they'll run into some prejudice, some homophobia," Reif said.

Reif said the forums are intended to help participants understand how they can create a welcoming and supportive environment for LGBTQ patients and provide them with quality care.

Studies indicate about one in 10 Minnesotans who identify as LGBTQ have put off preventive care or medical treatment out of fear they would face discrimination, he said.

"We're inviting doctors or health providers to come and learn how can we take care better and be more inclusive for the LGBT community," Reif said.

If you go

• May 9 — Facebook Live Online Learning Event noon to 1:00 p.m.

• May 15 — LGBTQ Health Forum at the Campus Club of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m.