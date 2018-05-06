Prescribed burns scheduled Monday along several Minnesota highways

Prescribed burns are scheduled to take place Monday along several highways in central Minnesota, including Interstate 94 near Albertville.

Drivers may see smoke from the fires, but all roadways will remain open, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported. Drivers should use caution and watch for work crews in the burn areas.

Other burns are scheduled along U.S. Highway 371 near Fort Ripley, and along State Highway 23 between Rockville and Richmond.

The prescribed burns encourage the growth of healthier vegetation, MnDOT reported. That in turn helps stabilize soil and treat stormwater runoff. The fires also promote the growth of native grasses.