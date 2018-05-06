Wisconsin sheriff's deputies free entangled eagles

Sheriff's deputies in Dunn County, Wis., were able to help two entangled bald eagles this weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies received a call about two injured eagles on Saturday along a fence line near the Red Cedar State Trail near Downsville.

The two eagles were locked together when officers arrived.

According to the post, Deputy Dennis Rhead and Sgt. Scott McRoberts were able to separate the eagles.

One flew away; the other was transported to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center in the Twin Cities to be treated.