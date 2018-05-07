Sacred pipe tied to U.S.-Dakota war sold for nearly $40,000

A sacred pipe linked to the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 sold for double its pre-auction estimate on Saturday in Boston.

The auction company catalog said Mdewakanton Dakota Chief White Dog gave the pipe to a soldier as a peace offering before the chief was hanged. The pipe's estimated value was $15,000 to $20,000. The website for the auction company, Skinner, Inc, said the winning bid came in at $39,975. The buyer has not been identified.

Last week, the Lower Sioux Indian Community near Redwood Falls said it was initiating dialogue in hopes of preventing the sale of what it called a sacred item. So far the tribe has not commented on the sale of the pipe.

Chief White Dog was one of 38 Dakota hung in Mankato on December 26, 1862, for crimes allegedly committed in the war the previous August and September. It was the largest mass execution in U.S. history.

Hundreds of people on both sides of the conflict died, including many settlers along the Minnesota River in the southern part of the state. The Dakota went to war over a long list of grievances, including the slow delivery of promised government payments and food supplies.

After the war ended, the remaining Dakota were forced to leave Minnesota.