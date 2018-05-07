School bus rollover injures 12 students in NW Minnesota

Twelve students from the Grand Rapids area are in the hospital after a school bus rolled over Monday morning in northwestern Minnesota.

All the injuries are reported as non-life threatening. The crash is still under investigation.

The bus was headed west on U.S. Highway 2 just outside out Lengby, Minn., when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus drifted into the center of the divided highway, hit the grass median, and rolled, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement.

Twenty-two students and one teacher were on the bus at the time. The driver and three students were taken to the hospital in Fosston, Minn. Nine other students went to the hospital in Bagley, Minn. Local school districts picked up the 10 uninjured students.