Ex-Mpls. officer Noor to appear in court in Ruszczyk killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor leaves the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility with his attorney, Thomas Plunkett, after posting bail in Minneapolis on March 21, 2018.

A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman last summer after she called 911 to report a possible assault is scheduled to appear in court.

Mohamed Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 15 killing of Justine Damond Ruszczyk.

An omnibus hearing will be held Tuesday in Hennepin County. Such hearings can cover a host of issues, including evidentiary and procedural matters.

Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car's passenger seat when he shot Ruszczyk through the open driver's side window after she approached the vehicle.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has said there was no evidence Noor encountered a threat that justified using deadly force.

Noor's attorney has filed documents indicating Noor will plead not guilty.