Chris Coleman to lead Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

Former St. Paul mayor Chris Coleman will be the new CEO at Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

Former St. Paul mayor Chris Coleman will be the new CEO at Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

The housing nonprofit announced the three-term DFLer and one-time gubernatorial and congressional contender will succeed Sue Haigh, who is retiring after more than 13 years heading the St. Paul-based agency.

Coleman takes over as president and CEO on June 2, starting his new job halfway through the nonprofit's Impact 2020 initiative, which is aimed at doubling homeownership efforts by Habitat. The nonprofit has partnered with an average of 50 families per year on homeownership, and is hoping to reach 100 a year.

"It's an incredible association that I'm honored to be part of," Coleman said in an interview. "Housing has been at the heart and soul of what I have been doing since I started as a community activist in Frogtown many years ago."

He called it one of the best organizations in the Twin Cities to deal with issues of inequality and building generational wealth.

Habitat says it has helped more than 1,200 families achieve home ownership since 1985.