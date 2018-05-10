At 72, this MSU-Moorhead senior plans a full life after graduation

It's graduation season, and thousands of college students will receive their diplomas at commencement ceremonies in the coming days.

Among them: Marijo Vik, 72, who's graduating from Minnesota State University - Moorhead on Friday with a bachelor's degree in multimedia journalism.

Vik took her first classes at Moorhead back in 1990, focusing on business before work and life got in the way. Then she retired, and discovered a new passion: journalism. She now reports for a local newspaper, the Twin Valley Times.

Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Vik about her story.

"I think of these kids that are graduating on Friday, and they've got the whole world in front of them," Vik said. "So do I. That hasn't changed."