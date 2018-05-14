DNR tightens state park firewood rules to stem pests' spread

Firewood in abundance sits next to a temporary structure outside American Crystal Sugar Company's processing plant north of Hillsboro, N.D., on 2011.

Minnesota is tightening restrictions on the use of firewood in state parks and state forests as it fights to stop the spread of emerald ash borers and gypsy moths.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources used to allow a 50-mile limit generally for the purchase of firewood to use at parks and campgrounds, but the agency wants to encourage visitors to buy their firewood at a park, or from an approved vendor, said Ed Quinn, natural resource program supervisor for the DNR's parks and trails division.

That means visitors can't purchase firewood in the Twin Cities and bring it up north, for instance. Wood can't be moved from one park to another across county lines, either.

"If they're not purchasing firewood from us, they want to purchase it from a vendor that's selling non-ash firewood that was harvested in the same county as that DNR unit, that state park or state forest, in which it will be used," he said.

Approved firewood will be certified, either by the state or federal department of agriculture, and will be labeled with a seal from one of those two departments.

Quinn said wood is usually available for purchase on-site at state parks.