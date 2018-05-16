Mississippi paddler leaves record-breaking expedition attempt

Six days and more than 600 miles into their attempt to break the record for fastest paddling trip down the Mississippi River, one member of the crew is leaving the canoe.

Kevin Eckelkamp, Nate Lastinger and K.J. Millhone set off from Itasca State Park last week, hoping to paddle the full length of the Mississippi River in less than 18 days, the previous world record.

But Wednesday, Lastinger had to leave the boat and head home to St. Petersburg, Fla., due to a family health issue.

"Nate can't concentrate on paddling," said Kevin Eckelkamp's mother, Terry Eckelkamp, who's also a member of the expedition's support team. "He's looking for flights home right now, to be with his family."

Eckelkamp and Millhone are still hoping to break the record on their own. They're one man down, and, paddling along the southern border of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, already slightly behind where they'd hoped to be by this point in the trip, but Terry Eckelkamp says the team doesn't plan on giving up.