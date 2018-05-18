Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve on the team's upcoming season

The Lynx kick off their season on Sunday at Target Center, against the Los Angeles Sparks— the team they beat last fall to win their fourth WNBA championship.

This year, the Lynx are aiming for a record-breaking fifth title. Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer spoke with the person in charge of figuring out how to make that happen: Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who in December also became the team's general manager.

"I don't think it's necessarily changed how I approach the work," Reeve said of her new dual role. "It's definitely more work, there's a level of stress to that— you don't make decisions lightly."

But Reeve has a seasoned team to work with. Four of the Lynx's five starters have been playing together since 2011, the year the team won its first WNBA championship— a rare degree of continuity in pro sports.

"The fact that they have that same look in their eye for each other, the passion, the drive - it's really, truly special, and it just speaks to the quality of individuals and how much they love each other," Reeve said. "And that's just been a blessing to be a part of."