One last weekend of I-94 closures in Minneapolis (at least for now)

For the third weekend in a row, both directions of Interstate 94 will close to traffic near downtown Minneapolis. The good news is this should be the last in this month's series of I-94 closures. We hope we didn't just jinx everyone.

Here's a look at the major traffic woes through Monday.

I-94 in Minneapolis

From 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, both directions of I-94 will close from Interstate 394 to Interstate 35W.

Both directions of Hennepin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue will close from Dunwoody Boulevard to Oak Grove Street during the same time.

I-94 from St. Paul to Woodbury

Begininng at 8 p.m. Friday, expect lane and entrance/exit ramp closures on eastbound I-94 between Mounds Boulevard and Highway 120/Century Avenue until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Then beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, westbound I-94 will have lane and entrance/exit ramp closures between Highway 120/Century Avenue and Mounds Boulevard until 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 62 and the 34th Avenue bridge in Minneapolis

Westbound Highway 62 is down to one lane at the 34th Avenue bridge until June 15. The bridge will be closed until then as well.

Highway 13 in Prior Lake and Savage

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, both directions of Highway 13 will have alternating lane closures between Highway 101 and Connelly Parkway until 5 a.m. Monday.

Coming up next week on I-35W

Heads up: From 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, northbound Interstate 35W will close between I-94 and Highway 62.

Southbound I-35W will close in that same stretch from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Greater Minnesota

Headed out of the Twin Cities this weekend? Check the statewide map before you hit the road.