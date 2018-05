Seeley: More than half of state's 7 million acres of corn planted

More than half of the state's 7 million acres of corn is in the ground now. Some farmers are waiting for rain, but not in the southeastern part of the state where planters have had an abundance of precipitation.

MPR News' Cathy Wurzer spoke with Mark Seeley, University of Minnesota professor emeritus, about the planting season and this week's weather history.

