Albert Lea hospital workers ratify new contract with Mayo

Union workers at Mayo Clinic Health System's Albert Lea hospital have ratified a new contract.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says the two groups of workers covered under the contract won pay raises ranging from 7.25 percent to 10 percent over three years.

There are also protections for workers who have to switch to the Mayo facility in Austin because some services are being consolidated there.

The workers staged a strike at the Albert Lea hospital last December.

The union will have 71 members within two groups.