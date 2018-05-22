Mpls. chief says officers may not wear uniforms in Pride parade

Protests held up the annual Pride parade in downtown Minneapolis on June 25, 2017.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Tuesday that he will not allow officers to wear their uniforms while marching in the Twin Cities Pride parade next month.

In a department-wide memo, Arradondo said his decision is based in part on "the adamant opposition" to law enforcement participation in the parade by some in the LGBT community.

Last year, Pride organizers said they would not permit police to march in the parade. The 2017 event came a week after jurors acquitted St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

At the time, then-Chief Janee Harteau — the first lesbian to lead the Minneapolis department — called the move divisive. The organizers' last-minute reversal led to protests along the route.

Chief Arradondo said he hopes officers will soon be able to participate "fully as our authentic selves."

He said police who want to take part may march wearing MPD rainbow t-shirts that include a badge design on the front.