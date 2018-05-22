The scandal that derailed the career of Jerry Lee Lewis

60 years ago today, Jerry Lee Lewis arrived in London to begin his first tour of England. When a reporter asked a young woman traveling with Lewis who she was, she replied "I'm Myra, Jerry Lee's wife."

The reporter then asked how old she was. Jerry Lee lied and said that she was 15, but it was soon revealed that she was only 13 and also his cousin.

The British tabloids had a field day with daily headlines about the rock star's "child bride." The hotel where the couple was staying kicked them out and the tour was canceled after only three shows.