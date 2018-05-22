Groom from Mall of America made-for-TV wedding dies

Dave Weinlick speaks about his battle with cancer alongside his wife of 19 years, Elizabeth "Bethy", during their renewal ceremony at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.

David Weinlick and Elizabeth Runze married at the Mall of America in 1998 in what was basically a blind-date wedding after meeting that same day. Their brief courtship and made-for-the-cameras ceremony drew national media attention.

It also led to nearly two decades of marital bliss, interrupted only by Weinlick's colon cancer.

Last year, with his health deteriorating, the Weinlicks returned to the mall and renewed their vows in the same spot, with many of the same guests nearby.

Tears run down Nancy Evans' face as she hugs friend Elizabeth "Bethy" Weinlick shortly after watching her and husband Dave Weinlick renew their vows inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Evan Frost | MPR News

David Weinlick died Sunday after battling the colon cancer for about a year, said Steve Fletcher, a long-time friend and Minneapolis City Council member. Weinlick was 48.

Fletcher was the campaign manager for Weinlick's very public search for a bride, who was recruited and screened by Weinlick's friends and family. Runze and Weinlick married the same day in a ceremony at the mall.

Dave and Elizabeth "Bethy" Weinlick ride the Carousel inside Nickolodeon Universe shortly after renewing their vows inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Evan Frost | MPR News

The story of their unexpected and enduring love will be part of Weinlick's legacy, said Fletcher.

"Oh my gosh," he said. "When I think about the dumb luck through that process, we connected these two people that loved each other so deeply. It's just absolutely astonishing."

Fletcher said funeral arrangements are pending.

During their renewal of vows last year, the couple walked down the aisle to applause and Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," one of their favorite songs.

"We've had 19 years of fabulous — really, really fabulous," Elizabeth Weinlick said then. "I mean I would take 19 more years of fabulous."