Police: Mpls. school staffer had 'significant' injuries after a fight involving student

A Minneapolis high school student may soon face charges for allegedly assaulting a staff member at his high school.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Harrison Education Center, an alternative school.

"As a result of this altercation, a staff member was hospitalized with significant injuries and an 18-year-old student was taken into custody," Elder said.

The police spokesman said the staff member left the school in an ambulance.

The student is being held in the Hennepin County Jail.

In a statement, the Minneapolis Public Schools promised a full investigation, but the district said it can't release details of the incident because of data privacy laws.