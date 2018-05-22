Super Bowl sex trafficking sting nets guilty plea

A Missouri man caught by a Super Bowl sex trafficking task force pleaded guilty to child prostitution Tuesday.

Police arrested Justin Beard, 33, when he responded to a Craigslist ad and arrived at a Minnetonka apartment expecting sex with a 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy. Prosecutors said Beard believed the ad had been posted by the children's father.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the task force apprehended 82 people. Most were from Minnesota, including 45 from Hennepin County.

Freeman said the sting operation focused on people trying to buy sex with minors.

"We treat these as going after the user and not criminalizing the victim," Freeman said. "And I think some of this has been helpful in reducing some of the impact."

Sentencing is set for July 10.

Freeman says Beard will likely spend four months in the county workhouse, but will avoid prison as long as he follows the conditions of his three-year probation.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota found there is usually an uptick in online sex ads during the Super Bowl, but there's no more trafficking than at any other major event.