Dayton torpedoes GOP tax, budget bills; no special session

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed the tax conformity and budget bills passed by the state lawmakers.

Updated 12:39 p.m. | Posted 11:13 a.m.

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday vetoed the tax and budget bills that included the main work of the Republican-led Legislature and vowed he would not call a special session to work things out, saying, "They had their chance."

While the bills contained proposals supported by Democrats and Republicans, Dayton days earlier had telegraphed the problems he had with the legislation. Just a few hours before the midnight Sunday deadline for bills to pass, Dayton dashed Republican hopes that there was enough to like in tax and budget bills.

He renewed those criticisms Wednesday after the vetoes.

He described the budget bill as "not meant to be something I could sign. It was meant to be something they (Republicans) could take around the state." The tax legislation, he added was "skewed to big corporations and wealthy people, and it was unacceptable."

The budget bill would have used money from the state surplus to help boost school security, take steps to attack the opioid epidemic, begin addressing problems with the elder care system and more.

The tax bill authorized $225 million in spending for schools meant to avert layoffs and program cuts in some districts, but Dayton had called it "fake," because only $50 million of it was new money.

Dayton said Wednesday he regretted that school safety funding in the budget bill was vetoed and that there'd be nothing for higher education and school districts facing layoffs and other cuts this session.

There is $25 million for school safety in the public works bonding bill. Dayton said he would decide the fate of that measure and a public employee pension bill by the end of the week.

Overall, though, he slammed Republicans for bills he said were meant only for "re-election campaign slogans."

The tax bill veto could cause headaches for Minnesotans filing their taxes next year. It was intended to bring state tax law in alignment with federal tax law changes.

Conforming the federal tax code was high on lawmakers' to-do list this session because not conforming will mean complicated tax forms next year and possible increases for some Minnesotans.

"Divided government has not worked well for Minnesota over the last eight years," Dayton said, "but it has worked better than it did this time."

Republicans responded with anger and frustration to the Dayton vetoes, saying the governor's approach killed funding for Minnesotans who needed it.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he was "deeply disappointed" that Dayton vetoed the tax and budget bills.

He listed off groups that will be hurt by the veto of the budget bill: Taxpayers, students, people suffering from opioid addiction and the elderly.

"Everywhere we turn, somebody is impacted, because in the end we are too stubborn to give in," said Gazelka, R-Nisswa.

It's unfair, he added, to say Republicans are only interested in their campaigns for re-election, particularly in the Senate, where members are not on the ballot this year.

"It feels impulsive, it feels vindictive and it didn't help anybody in Minnesota," he said of the vetoes. "I don't know where we go from here."