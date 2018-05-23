Mind over age: Learning new skills later in life isn't impossible

Kairos Dance is an inter-generational dance company. MPR Photo/Jennifer Simonson

Picking up an instrument or another new skill can seem intimidating to an older adult. Society bombards aging generations with the idea that as they age, their mind deteriorates. But that's not true. As psychologist and professor Dayna Touron's work suggests, it's not that the mind loses its ability to remember, people feel less confident about using it.

Touron joins host Chris Farrell to talk about what she found during her studies. They'll also be joined by Jean Seils, a guitar and ukulele teacher at the MacPhail center for music. She works with students of all ages, "from 3-99."

