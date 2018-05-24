Art Hounds: The Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards

Two Harbors poet Shelley Getten looks forward each year to the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards. She says the event celebrates books that feature the region in some way, whether it's poetry about the North Shore or a nonfiction history of the Iron Range. Getten says she likes to do her book shopping at an event that allows her to talk to the authors and bond with other avid readers. The NEMBA take place Thursday night at the Northland Country Club in Duluth.

Abstract painter Annie Hejny was blown away by "The Room with Closets" at the Southern Theater. Inspired by an Argentinian book of short stories, Sparkle Theatricals devised an original piece of theater infused with music and dance. Hejny, who says she's going back to see it again, was particularly impressed by the sense of connection and trust among the performers. Performances run through Sunday.

Singer Sarah Larsson went to the opening of "Colors of Colors," an exhibition featuring artwork by indigenous artists and artists of color. Located in a warehouse, the show features murals, sculpture and puppets. Larsson says there's no set theme to the show, but what emerges is a body of work intrinsically tied to social justice, politics and identity. "Colors of Colors" runs through June 2 at FEEL FIELD Studio, located at 2216 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.