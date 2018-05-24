Minnesota's renewable energy revolution

Wind power is growing in Minnesota, as are other renewables.

Renewable sources of energy — solar, wind, and hydro — now place second in Minnesota's energy portfolio. A quarter percent of electricity generated in Minnesota in 2017 came from renewables, and Minnesota's clean energy boom has become a driver of innovation, investment, and jobs.

What's the future of renewables in Minnesota? What benefits, and challenges lie ahead? And how can you start using renewable energy, today? Four guests take on that question:

• J. Drake Hamilton, Fresh Energy science policy director

• Mike Cashi, environmental policy adviser for Minnesota Power-Duluth

• Gregg Mast, executive director for Clean Energy Economy Minnesota

• Ellen Anderson, executive director of the University of Minnesota's Energy Transition Lab

Here's what else is on the show:

A climate fiction story. Yep, cli-fi is a bonafide literary genre. Read more on it here.

The nation's largest water resevoir could decline to shortage conditions by 2020. That will force Arizona, Nevada and Mexico to reduce their Colorado River water use. Jonathan Overpeck, Dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan, shares his expertise on water resources on the Colorado River and the Southwest.

Use the audio player above to hear the whole show.