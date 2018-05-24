MN revenue commissioner says state on track to deal with new federal tax law

It appears that people who earn money in Minnesota this year will have to work a lot harder next year to figure out how much they owe in taxes. DFL Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed the Republican tax bill that would conform the state's tax code to the new federal tax law. Dayton called the bill fiscally irresponsible. But Republican leaders accuse Dayton of putting politics over people.

Even without conformity Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly says the state is on track to deal with next year's returns. She spoke with MPR News' Phil Picardi.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.