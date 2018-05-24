President Trump cancels North Korean summit

This combination of file photos created on March 9, 2018, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and President Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump called off his planned June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a letter released by the White House this morning.

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you," Trump said in the letter. "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The possibility of talks seemed promising just hours ago after—in a surprise turn of events—North Korea said it destroyed its nuclear testing site.

In the past several days there has been a lot of back and forth between the two countries:

•President Trump called for North Korea to destroy its nuclear program ahead of the meeting.

•North Korea said it would not go that far.

•President Trump walked that call back.

•National Security Advisor for the US John Bolton stirred the pot by comparing these negotiations to the 2003 deal with Libya, which offended North Korea given the eventual overthrow and death of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

•Vice President Mike Pence doubled down on the Libya comparison earlier this week.

Jean Lee is Korea Center program director at the Wilson Center's Asia Program. She joined MPR Senior Producer Stephanie Curtis for a conversation about where America's relationship with North Korea stands now.