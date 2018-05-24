Minneapolis student released to family, staffer recovering from alleged attack

Mohammed Dukuly, a teaching assistant at Harrison Education Center, was hospitalized in critical condition following an alleged attack Tuesday.

Corey David Burfield Hennepin County Jail

A judge has ordered a student accused of attacking a staffer at his Minneapolis school to be released to his family.

Judge William Koch allowed Corey Burfield, 18, who's suspected in the assault on Harrison Education Center teaching assistant Mohammed Dukuly, 44, to be released without bond but he must be on electronic home monitoring.

Burfield requires medications and therapy for mental health issues, public defender Douglas Myren said during a brief court hearing Thursday.

Meanwhile, a family member said Dukuly is speaking, breathing on his own, and sitting up in a chair. His uncle, also named Mohammed Dukuly, said the teacher's assistant may soon leave Hennepin County Medical Center's intensive care unit.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday morning at the north Minneapolis school, which serves special needs students.

According to the criminal complaint, a school resource officer was sitting in the front office and saw Burfield knock Dukuly to the ground and "punch him a number of times."