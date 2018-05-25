Despite heavy rain, Minnesota experiencing a dry spell

We're almost through the month of May now and a pronounced dry pattern has emerged in the northern part of Minnesota.

Some climate stations are 1.5 to 2.5 inches below normal for the month and 3 to 5 inches below normal since April 1.

More than 50 percent of the state's landscape is abnormally dry, while portions of Beltrami, Lake of the Woods, Roseau and Koochiching counties are in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with climatologist Mark Seeley.

