Logic to perform at Soundset

The 11th annual Soundset music festival will be held on Sunday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Nearly four dozen acts will be performing. Rapper Logic has the top billing. His song "1-800-273-8255" was nominated last year for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

The title is the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Logic says he was inspired to write it after hearing so many of his fans tell him that his music saved their lives.