Records falling as Memorial Day weekend heat wave continues across Minnesota

The sun shines bright above St. Paul on Saturday, May 26, 2018 as temperatures climb into the 90s.

This weekend's hot weather is setting records in parts of Minnesota, with even warmer conditions expected across the state on Sunday.

The Duluth airport reported a temperature of 92 degrees as of 3 p.m. — breaking the previous record high for May 26 of 85 degrees, set in 1978 and again in 2014, the National Weather Service reported.

There was relief near Lake Superior, with temperatures at the Duluth harbor only in the mid-50s as of mid-afternoon. The average high for Duluth at this time of year is about 65 degrees.

Other records set in the state today include at St. Cloud, which hit 94 degrees (old record 93) and Brainerd, which reached 91 as of mid-afternoon (old record 88).

The Twin Cities had not yet set a record as of mid-afternoon Saturday — the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had hit 93 degrees, and the record for the date is 96.

Even hotter weather is expected on Sunday, and the Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a heat advisory for Hennepin and Ramsey counties from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The heat index may reach 100 degrees in the Twin Cities on Sunday afternoon.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties have created a list of places where people can go for relief from the heat, such as malls, pools, libraries and recreation centers: