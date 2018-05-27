Heat wave continues across Minnesota for another day

The sun shines bright above St. Paul on Saturday, May 26, 2018 as temperatures climb into the 90s.

Another sweltering day is expected across Minnesota on Sunday, as the holiday weekend heat wave continues.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday afternoon and evening for much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.

"Heat index values will reach 95 to 100 degrees (Sunday) afternoon. This will be exacerbated by relatively light southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, which will provide little cooling relief," the Weather Service reported.

Some other communities included in the advisory area are Willmar, Mankato, Marshall, Worthington, Red Wing, Owatonna and Albert Lea.

Read more about the heat advisory and the forecast on MPR Weather's Updraft blog.

The Duluth airport, St. Cloud and Brainerd set record highs on Saturday with highs in the 90s. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit 94, just short of the daily record.

The hot weather is forecast to continue on Memorial Day, with highs again reaching the 90s across much of Minnesota.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties have created a list of places where people can go for relief from the heat, such as malls, pools, libraries and recreation centers: