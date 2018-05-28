Lake St. fire damages apartment building, businesses

Several businesses were significantly damaged or destroyed in a south Minneapolis building fire overnight Sunday.

A fire late Sunday night damaged a multi-story building that housed several businesses in a commercial section of south Minneapolis. It took firefighters until Monday morning to knock down the blaze.

The three-alarm fire in the 700 block of Lake Street near Chicago Ave. did not result in any injuries, but the three-story brick building appears gutted. The building was the former home of Roberts Shoe Store, a local family-run institution that closed in 2014.

Minneapolis firefighters tried to battle the flames from the inside. At one point they were driven back from the basement by heavy smoke and high heat.

Fire crews remained on the scene to take care of hot spots. The cause is under investigation, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.