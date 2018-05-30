Paulsen pressed on guns, taxes, Trump during town hall forum

Third District Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen's held a town hall at Hamel Community Center in Hamel, Minn., west of Plymouth on May 30, 2018.

U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen held three town hall meetings Wednesday, including a forum at the Hamel Community Center in western Hennepin County where he got an earful from citizens.

Paulsen fielded questions on campaign finance reform, tax policy and social welfare programs. Several people pressed the 3rd District Republican on gun control in the context of preventing school shootings.

"I'm curious what you're going to do to prevent these tragedies from happening," asked Carie Lewis, 43, of Plymouth, to the applause of the roughly 75 people who were at the meeting.

Paulsen explained that he favors outlawing bump stocks, which are gun modifications that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly. Paulsen suggested the best approach would be to make it easier for officials to take weapons from people deemed unstable.

"I do think these gun violence restriction orders have opportunities to not only address gun violence that may happen on a mass tragedy level, but also a lot of suicides," Paulsen said.

About 75 people attended Paulsen's ticket-only town hall. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

Paulsen is one of about two dozen Republican House members representing districts carried by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The fifth-term congressman is being challenged this year by Democrat Dean Phillips.

Critics have accused Paulsen of avoiding the people he represents in Congress. Paulsen on Wednesday explained to reporters why his town halls require a ticket and are not open to anyone who wants to participate.

"Because as we've seen around the country, people come in that don't live in your district and they shout each other down," he said. "Thankfully in Minnesota we've still got the civil component, which we want to maintain."

Paulsen called the Hamel town hall a success, even though most of the people who spoke were there to criticize him.