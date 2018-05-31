Louisiana is paying $11.7 million to relocate America's first 'climate refugees'

A fisher pulls in his shrimp catch off the Louisiana coast.

The Louisiana coast's Isle de Jean Charles is disappearing. Now, the state of Louisiana is buying 515 acres 40 miles inland, to relocate America's first "climate refugees."

We'll start there on Climate Cast this week. Here's what else is in store:

Climate change is transforming U.S. coastlines. Elizabeth Rush, author of the forthcoming book "Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore," joins the show to talk about her visit to a disappearing island on America's coast.

A climate voice. This week's story comes from Jacqueline Patterson, director of the NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Program.

Are we in store for another gonzo hurricane season? Kevin Trenberth of the National Center for Atmospheric Research discusses what we've learned about warmer oceans and hurricanes, plus the outlook for the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Use the audio player above to hear the entire show.